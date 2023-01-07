 Skip to content

Mr Meal update for 7 January 2023

Patch 0.5.1

Patch 0.5.1 · Build 10274864

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed bugs related to Escape Room in the town.
  • Fixed bugs when pausing the game.
  • Fixed issues with text alignment.

And more!

If you find a bug or have a suggestion, share it on the Steam forum or on our Discord server!

