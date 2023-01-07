- Added generator inside security room to regain small amounts of power
- Improved Screen Options (now supports borderless window mode)
- Power Usage now shown as text
- Airlock now blocking path of SCP-173 and playing sound
- Fixed bug with some sounds in intro not stopping when pausing game
SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 7 January 2023
Version 0.17.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
