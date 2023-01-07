 Skip to content

SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 7 January 2023

Version 0.17.5

Version 0.17.5

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added generator inside security room to regain small amounts of power
  • Improved Screen Options (now supports borderless window mode)
  • Power Usage now shown as text
  • Airlock now blocking path of SCP-173 and playing sound
  • Fixed bug with some sounds in intro not stopping when pausing game

