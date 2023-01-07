 Skip to content

Executive Assault 2 update for 7 January 2023

Version 0.772.0.0

Version 0.772.0.0

Hello Executives,

Today I'm releasing a small patch to fix a few niggling issues with the game mainly related to multiplayer.

  • Can no longer join a game as CEO if there are no more CEO slots (this was the cause of the double office issue and inability to use the desk).
  • If several CEO's join a match where there is only 1 slot left then the players who didn't join in time are now booted.
  • Fixed games in the lobby appearing and vanishing randomly.
  • Fixed a problem where sometimes the invite code didn't work.
  • Fixed a problem where if an Executron quit while controlling a spaceship then the CEO could not move the unit afterwards.
  • Fixed invaders not invading command outposts which have buildings attached.
  • Remove fighter launch panel from bridge of starships.
  • The ship you are flying in is now highlighted on the Galaxy Map including the direction you are facing.
  • Gateway forcefield removed.
  • Traders will no longer just sit above the base if there's no trading port.
  • CEO can now move spaceships after an Executron has boarded but not taken control.
  • Space cannon range is now 600 and slightly less accurate.
  • Fixed a power slider sync over multiplayer.
  • Fixed issue on targeting display where the activate button sometimes doesn't work.
  • Fixed issue with using personal drop pod taking a longer route.
  • Civilian ships now appear in custom maps.

Cheers,
Rob

