Version 0.772.0.0

Hello Executives,
Today I'm releasing a small patch to fix a few niggling issues with the game mainly related to multiplayer.
- Can no longer join a game as CEO if there are no more CEO slots (this was the cause of the double office issue and inability to use the desk).
- If several CEO's join a match where there is only 1 slot left then the players who didn't join in time are now booted.
- Fixed games in the lobby appearing and vanishing randomly.
- Fixed a problem where sometimes the invite code didn't work.
- Fixed a problem where if an Executron quit while controlling a spaceship then the CEO could not move the unit afterwards.
- Fixed invaders not invading command outposts which have buildings attached.
- Remove fighter launch panel from bridge of starships.
- The ship you are flying in is now highlighted on the Galaxy Map including the direction you are facing.
- Gateway forcefield removed.
- Traders will no longer just sit above the base if there's no trading port.
- CEO can now move spaceships after an Executron has boarded but not taken control.
- Space cannon range is now 600 and slightly less accurate.
- Fixed a power slider sync over multiplayer.
- Fixed issue on targeting display where the activate button sometimes doesn't work.
- Fixed issue with using personal drop pod taking a longer route.
- Civilian ships now appear in custom maps.
Cheers,
Rob
Changed files in this update