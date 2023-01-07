Hotfix v 1.0.2.10

It's Saturday here, but there were a couple things that ended up being pretty debilitating for some people I wanted to take a look at. I have disabled the movement locking during combat and harvesting, that seemed to be seizing up for some players, so hopefully that will fix that until/if we decide to improve and reimplement it. I've also fixed freelook cam and cursor lock turning on or off improperly in certain situations, as well as a problem with the basic melee attack.

v 1.0.2.10 2023.01.07

Removed movement lock during actions

Increased melee range

Fixed auto-attack animation and cooldown being able to fire at a longer range than the actual attack

Fixed cusor lock and freelook falling out of unison in some cases

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

