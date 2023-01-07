 Skip to content

Px2d update for 7 January 2023

20230107 Update Log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The click function of F1 button has been updated. Now you can directly click F1 button to open the software manual.
  2. The lifting arrows on the previous page and the next page have been added to the material library.

