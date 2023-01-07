 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 7 January 2023

0.9.6.1 - Fixes For Stuff

Small fixes and changes to worker looks

Biggest fix is that workers don't leave their stations unnecessarily as much anymore

New look for workers

Changes

  • Game starts paused when loading a save
  • Finances button to bottom menu, under Other
  • Visual changes to characters

Fixes

  • When going into build mode it wont automatically start selling stuff you click
  • Fixed text on load game buttons
  • Fixed crash sometimes happening when selling items
  • Walls were not dissolving when zooming on all maps
  • Workers don't unnecessarily change stations if they can do their next task at the same station

