0.9.6.1 - Fixes For Stuff

Small fixes and changes to worker looks
Biggest fix is that workers don't leave their stations unnecessarily as much anymore
New look for workers
Changes
- Game starts paused when loading a save
- Finances button to bottom menu, under Other
- Visual changes to characters
Fixes
- When going into build mode it wont automatically start selling stuff you click
- Fixed text on load game buttons
- Fixed crash sometimes happening when selling items
- Walls were not dissolving when zooming on all maps
- Workers don't unnecessarily change stations if they can do their next task at the same station
Changed files in this update