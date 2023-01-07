 Skip to content

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 7 January 2023

5.12.0.0 Used OpenGLES etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10274789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5.12.0.0 Used OpenGLES
5.12.0.0 Added HD in the batch player
5.12.0.0 Added support OpenGL in the batch player
5.12.0.0 Improved player in the batch and editor
5.12.0.0 Improved HW decode
5.12.0.0 Fixed zooming timeline to fit in the batch

Changed files in this update

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 Content Depot 1856001
  
