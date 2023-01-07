5.12.0.0 Used OpenGLES etc.

5.12.0.0 Used OpenGLES
5.12.0.0 Added HD in the batch player
5.12.0.0 Added support OpenGL in the batch player
5.12.0.0 Improved player in the batch and editor
5.12.0.0 Improved HW decode
5.12.0.0 Fixed zooming timeline to fit in the batch
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 7 January 2023
