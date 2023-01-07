Transfer market update

Hello,

We have been working over the last week on a new major update of Pro Basketball Manager. The AI will now be more aggressive on the transfer market and try to buy players more often even if its roster is full. As of today only teams from playable leagues will try to buy players.

You need to create a new career to get all the fixes included in the patch.

Several smaller problems have also been fixed in this update:

Fixed 2legs playoffs rounds

Fixed schedule generation of European League 4

Improved transfer market

Added the name of the league when exporting persons with the dataeditor

Fixed quotas of import players in the Australian League

Fixed quotas of import players in the second division in spain

Fixed quotas of import players in the russian league

Fixed quotas of import players in the british league

Fixed playoffs series in leagues with several groups (italian women A2)

Fixed playoffs in Canada

Fixed promotion/relegations

Improved attributes and reputations of staff

Fixed email when a game is deleted

Fixed bug allowing you to accept several loan offers for the same player

Fixed email list after accepting a loan offer

Fixed issues with transfer offers where players would never answer

Fixed issue with transfer offers to retired players

Fixed Accept and Refuse buttons on the recruitment page

Fixed Scottish flag

Removed duplicates on the recruitment page

Fixed email status when accepting/refusing a transfer/loan from the recruitment page

Improved AI negotiation when sending an offer to a player

DIsplay of the other team on the recruitment page

Fixed Auto staff management option in the settings

Removed players not available for a transfer from the transfer market

Added trophies history in Polish Women League 1

AI offering less when buying a player if the contract is almost over

Improved AI's choices when accepting/refusing transfer offers

We would like to thank all of you for helping us improving Pro Basketball Manager!