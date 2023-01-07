Transfer market update

Hello,
We have been working over the last week on a new major update of Pro Basketball Manager. The AI will now be more aggressive on the transfer market and try to buy players more often even if its roster is full. As of today only teams from playable leagues will try to buy players.
You need to create a new career to get all the fixes included in the patch.
Several smaller problems have also been fixed in this update:
- Fixed 2legs playoffs rounds
- Fixed schedule generation of European League 4
- Improved transfer market
- Added the name of the league when exporting persons with the dataeditor
- Fixed quotas of import players in the Australian League
- Fixed quotas of import players in the second division in spain
- Fixed quotas of import players in the russian league
- Fixed quotas of import players in the british league
- Fixed playoffs series in leagues with several groups (italian women A2)
- Fixed playoffs in Canada
- Fixed promotion/relegations
- Improved attributes and reputations of staff
- Fixed email when a game is deleted
- Fixed bug allowing you to accept several loan offers for the same player
- Fixed email list after accepting a loan offer
- Fixed issues with transfer offers where players would never answer
- Fixed issue with transfer offers to retired players
- Fixed Accept and Refuse buttons on the recruitment page
- Fixed Scottish flag
- Removed duplicates on the recruitment page
- Fixed email status when accepting/refusing a transfer/loan from the recruitment page
- Improved AI negotiation when sending an offer to a player
- DIsplay of the other team on the recruitment page
- Fixed Auto staff management option in the settings
- Removed players not available for a transfer from the transfer market
- Added trophies history in Polish Women League 1
- AI offering less when buying a player if the contract is almost over
- Improved AI's choices when accepting/refusing transfer offers
We would like to thank all of you for helping us improving Pro Basketball Manager!
Changed files in this update