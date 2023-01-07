Orphus Patch 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10274755 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 14:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Greeting Orphus Collectors,

Night Vision Games Dev here with our second update!

I'm happy to see that the first release patch managed to alleviate some issues with players just getting into the game. I've made additional changes in this patch to reward players for using cards in battle until they've mastered them.

We're also getting some new content in this patch! It's just a small taste this time around, but expect more card art in the future!

Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue where players who only have Set 2 Pre-Order packs in their inventory could not view and open those packs

New Content

A new achievement "Expansionist" has been added for players who manage to unlock a second set of cards in their playthrough

SRVX Rarity versions have been added for the following card arts: Ashford the Tyrant Caroline Delphine the Witch Lauren the Giantess RA.chel



Existing save files that used these card arts in the 'SR' slot will have their collections updated. Have you pulled an SRVX yet?

A new feature has been added - Card Mastery Card Mastery is a secondary Knowledge system tied to individual cards. After using a card in enough battles, you'll permanently unlock the ability to see an estimate of that card's strength, depending on your main Knowledge stat Alongside an additional strength estimate description in collection/view modes, you'll see an icon in the bottom left corner of a card if you're able to estimate its strength These new icons can be toggled off in the Settings menu

The hidden Knowledge level required to start giving personal podcast advice and understand the results of obviously one-sided card battles has been lowered

The hidden Knowledge level required to understand results of closer card battles has been lowered

That's all for this week's updates. Thanks for playing Orphus!