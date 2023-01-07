 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Feather update for 7 January 2023

V1.0.0.3 Updata

Share · View all patches · Build 10274692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the jump point on the map of the second level did not appear after the transition from the trial version to the official version. (Need to complete the corresponding task again)
  2. The refresh point of Bluestone Coast ore has been increased by 3 times.
  3. The position of the upgrade button and downgrade button on the training interface has been slightly separated.
  4. Deleted the fireball sound effect of the Manichean priest.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2171271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link