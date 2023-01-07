- Fixed the bug that the jump point on the map of the second level did not appear after the transition from the trial version to the official version. (Need to complete the corresponding task again)
- The refresh point of Bluestone Coast ore has been increased by 3 times.
- The position of the upgrade button and downgrade button on the training interface has been slightly separated.
- Deleted the fireball sound effect of the Manichean priest.
Legend of Feather update for 7 January 2023
V1.0.0.3 Updata
