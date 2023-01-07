 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 7 January 2023

Update 1/7/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes
Guard will now properly grant 20 AP when used
Ulani Bestiary entry should no longer lock up the game
Double entries for Bestiary should now be fixed (Won’t work retroactively with saves)
Canceling out of the Technique list will no longer bring you back to character creation

QoL Improvements
When finding tiny dinosaurs for Saxon they will now move more erratically to prevent blocking player

Game Balance Changes
Fishing Manually with no lure now has a much higher chance of catching a fish over anything else
Lure Bonuses when manually fishing have been increased by a large amount

Content Additions
Weapon Mastery menu now available in the Codex

