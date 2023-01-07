Update 1/7/2023

Bug Fixes

Guard will now properly grant 20 AP when used

Ulani Bestiary entry should no longer lock up the game

Double entries for Bestiary should now be fixed (Won’t work retroactively with saves)

Canceling out of the Technique list will no longer bring you back to character creation

QoL Improvements

When finding tiny dinosaurs for Saxon they will now move more erratically to prevent blocking player

Game Balance Changes

Fishing Manually with no lure now has a much higher chance of catching a fish over anything else

Lure Bonuses when manually fishing have been increased by a large amount

Content Additions

Weapon Mastery menu now available in the Codex