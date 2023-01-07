Laser Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10274666 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Ghost Hunters,

Today I will introduce you to the next update!

Added laser grid

Added laser evidence

Added country house map

Added Vosk speech recognition

Added video malfunction

Added "Fake Hunt"

Added "auto complete" to evidence selection menu

Added 2 new upgrades: Faster movement, EMF5 sound

Added new achievement for country house

Changed footprints and fingerprints to UV prints

Changed the menu for selecting evidence

Changed orb size

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice day

Your dev Platuro