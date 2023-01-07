 Skip to content

Paranormal Observation update for 7 January 2023

Laser Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10274666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you to the next update!

  • Added laser grid
  • Added laser evidence
  • Added country house map
  • Added Vosk speech recognition
  • Added video malfunction
  • Added "Fake Hunt"
  • Added "auto complete" to evidence selection menu
  • Added 2 new upgrades: Faster movement, EMF5 sound
  • Added new achievement for country house

  • Changed footprints and fingerprints to UV prints
  • Changed the menu for selecting evidence
  • Changed orb size

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice day
Your dev Platuro

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150951
