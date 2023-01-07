Laser Update

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you to the next update!
- Added laser grid
- Added laser evidence
- Added country house map
- Added Vosk speech recognition
- Added video malfunction
- Added "Fake Hunt"
- Added "auto complete" to evidence selection menu
- Added 2 new upgrades: Faster movement, EMF5 sound
- Added new achievement for country house
- Changed footprints and fingerprints to UV prints
- Changed the menu for selecting evidence
- Changed orb size
If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK
Have a nice day
Your dev Platuro
Changed files in this update