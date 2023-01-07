Patch 26 - Celebrating 1 year since Alpha release!

Dungeon Masters, Players, World Builders and Designers,

It's been a full year since we released the first Alpha version of The RPG Engine.

In the beginning there were the world sculptor, just over 2000 props, some basic lighting and a dream.

We invited you to join our discord to give feedback and suggestions on what we should focus on, and boy did we get a lot of requests!

Thanks to your feedback we pushed 26 Patches this year with Features, Fixes & Tweaks!

Here's a little roundup of some of our favourite new additions.

6000+ additional props.

Custom Character Creator.

300+ Premade NPCs.

700+ Visual Effects.

100+ music tracks.

Prefab System.

3D Dice Roller.

Workshop sharing integration for Maps, Prefabs & Characters.

Custom Player Sheet system with easy rolling.

OBJ, PNG, JPG & HeroForge Importers * Token Generators.

In-Game PDF & web Browser.

Co-Gming.

Mac & Proton support

And far, far more tweaks, additions, features, & bug fixes.

We've also taken continuous steps in the game to run as smoothly as possible with performance gains of up to double the framerate since launch!

Interacting with you all on a daily basis, seeing your amazing creations, & reading your reviews has been truly heart-warming. I want to thank everyone for getting involved with the community to help and support each other with your RPG creations. You All Rock!

As for our previously hinted big announcement; there's a very good chance the Full Release will be out within the next 6 months. Please understand that this is tentative as we're still trying to figure out exactly what features need to be in for a full release. I don't want to make any promises I can't keep and will be sure to keep you all updated as we get closer to launch!

We wish you a wonderful year and hope you all stick around to help grow TRPGE and the community ːsteamhappyː May the Dice roll ever in your favour.

This is also our 26th Patch, this time including:

400+ new Farm props.

50+ new Animals with walking animations and Magic.

Horse with armour, wings and full animations.

Camera Movement sensitivity options in the settings.

Animation count indicator in prop menu

Tweaks and bug fixes.

As always, You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!