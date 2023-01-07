 Skip to content

iaido update for 7 January 2023

01.07Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10274622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New enemy model updated. The great sword enemy now is a giant.

New BGM for level1.

The effect for the enemy death is updated.

The cost of charge is reduced.

Several bugs is fixed

