0.79b Update

1.Infinite mode now with a different BGM

2.Infinite mode now with extra Gem Stones bonus when start / per wave

3.Adjust the growth curve of enemy property of Infinite mode

4.Fix the visual error of Compassionation skill, and adjust some other skills' fade in/out

5.Fix the wrong skill rendering UI of result statistics when in multiplayer mode

6.Adjust to player sprite layer, now it's on top of projectile & VFX, for multiplayer player case, the local player will always on top of other allys

7.Adjust the effect of Return to clan skill, now it will knockback enemy if it's too close otherwise the former attract effect

8.Slightly increase projectile opacity of Smart Projectile Opacity feature

9.Improve game performance

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here