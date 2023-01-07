 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 7 January 2023

Update 0.29.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10274540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added weapon mount to operation.
  • Added screen effect while getting shield
  • Reviewed the setting items.
  • Fixed many bugs.

