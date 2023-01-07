 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Entasy Online update for 7 January 2023

Update Version 0.0.98

Share · View all patches · Build 10274537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Entasy Online 0.0.98 Release Notes:

  • Optimization improvements.
  • Changed design of amethyst equipments.
  • Music setting now changes the volume of music in the main menu as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2246291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link