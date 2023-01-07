 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tree Simulator 2023 update for 7 January 2023

Region filter patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10274533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added flag to server backend to disable all region filters

Notes

Servers do not need to be restarted, this should only affect visibility. Clients will need to be restarted / updated in order for the flag to be applied. I was able to test this and join servers in a couple regions and verify that without the flag one or more of the servers disappeared.

This may improve the visibility of this event:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1916970/view/3622614551475375041

Originally I had intended to add some additional filter options to the server browser, however my time is more limited than I had anticipated finishing this:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244830/Nautikin_Adventures/

Changed files in this update

Tree Simulator 2023 Content Depot 1916971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link