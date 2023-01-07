Region filter patch

Changes

Added flag to server backend to disable all region filters

Notes

Servers do not need to be restarted, this should only affect visibility. Clients will need to be restarted / updated in order for the flag to be applied. I was able to test this and join servers in a couple regions and verify that without the flag one or more of the servers disappeared.

This may improve the visibility of this event:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1916970/view/3622614551475375041

Originally I had intended to add some additional filter options to the server browser, however my time is more limited than I had anticipated finishing this:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244830/Nautikin_Adventures/