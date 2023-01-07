-Added more equipment upgrades so that gear can have higher stats
-Defense reworked, now also provides status protection (see manual)
-Added slider to make picking your starting floor easier
HyperLeague Heroes update for 7 January 2023
Version 2.5.2
-Added more equipment upgrades so that gear can have higher stats
