 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 7 January 2023

Hot fix - V.0.2.14.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10274464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed red cap mushroom not being harvestable.
-Fixed gemstation t2 having no collision.
-Added graphic setting to scale UI (not saving yet but works).

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link