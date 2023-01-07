-Fixed red cap mushroom not being harvestable.
-Fixed gemstation t2 having no collision.
-Added graphic setting to scale UI (not saving yet but works).
Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 7 January 2023
Hot fix - V.0.2.14.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
Changed files in this update