Optimization:
New role - Blacksmith Faye（Appears after completing the store task）
New casting function
New achievements of Little Donkey and Faye
Optimize the variety and output of ore in the mine tunnel
Repair:
Fix the problem of overlapping animals when switching to night
Optimization:
