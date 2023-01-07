 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

乡村狂想曲 update for 7 January 2023

New role - Blacksmith Faye

Share · View all patches · Build 10274446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:
New role - Blacksmith Faye（Appears after completing the store task）
New casting function
New achievements of Little Donkey and Faye
Optimize the variety and output of ore in the mine tunnel
Repair:
Fix the problem of overlapping animals when switching to night

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link