Luck be a Landlord update for 7 January 2023

v1.0.6

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the Chick achievement wasn't working properly
  • Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the Oyster achievement wasn't working properly
  • Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the Anchor achievement wasn't working properly under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the Pearl achievement wasn't working properly under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where using Swapping Device could prevent the Bar of Soap, Reroll Capsule, Removal Capsule, Wealthy Capsule, Hex of Destruction, Hex of Emptiness, Hex of Hoarding, Hex of Midas, Hex of Thievery, and Turtle achievements from unlocking

