 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baba Is You update for 8 January 2023

Build 475

Share · View all patches · Build 10274405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare bug where beating a levelpack could cause another levelpack to save data wrong

Changed files in this update

Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link