In Pursuit of Clarity

Over the past few years, I've received some strong critique concerning the language and direction of the game and I intend to full address them with the next batch of updates. I've already made sizeable changes to the core game by means of:

• Removing backstory segments from Alimena.

• Repurposing buildings in Lefarnius.

• Implementing a mini map to the overworld.

• Including more direct language and hints for progress.

• Cutting down on verbosity of introductory text to read easier/quicker.

This is only the beginning as I will be going back over the script in its entirety and revising it to better reflect the final product. Character motivations and interactions will be reassessed and refined to put more meat on the bones of Zilmurik as well as spice up what some have called "dry" dialogue.

To experienced players: I mean to improve what you've already played so that it can shine as I intended it to. That being said, you'll have missed the tutorial for the mini map upon leaving Darunmus with Llethil for the first time, so all you really need to know is that you can change the transparency of the map between three modes with the /, * and - keys found above the keypad (NumLock required).