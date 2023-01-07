 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 7 January 2023

Chrono Ark EA 1.9999 P - Improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10274337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  • Fixed an issue where the story wouldn't play properly after playing a challenge.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause freezes when giving up mid-fight with the final boss.
  • Fixed an issue where some story replays did not play properly after completing the story.
  • If you pay credits to unlock Lian, you will no longer have to pay credits in the next run.

Changed files in this update

