- Fixed an issue where the story wouldn't play properly after playing a challenge.
- Fixed a bug that would cause freezes when giving up mid-fight with the final boss.
- Fixed an issue where some story replays did not play properly after completing the story.
- If you pay credits to unlock Lian, you will no longer have to pay credits in the next run.
Chrono Ark update for 7 January 2023
Chrono Ark EA 1.9999 P - Improvements and bug fixes
