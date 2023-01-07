 Skip to content

Liber Prologue update for 7 January 2023

Patch 1.0.0.2 - New update

Patch 1.0.0.2 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
We have made a small but very significant update.

  1. Optimization. FPS increased by 20-30%
  2. Added achievements
  3. Slowed down the enemies during the duel
  4. During the shootings, a random time dilation was added during the killing of the enemy, which makes the shootout spectacular.
  5. In the scene of Jimmy's pursuit, a hint was added what to do, since some players encountered difficulties.

Thanks to everyone who sends feedback and for their support.
Follow the news and stay with us.
Olkon Games Team

