Patch 1.0.0.2 - New update

Build 10274274 · Last edited 7 January 2023

Hello everyone!

We have made a small but very significant update.

Optimization. FPS increased by 20-30% Added achievements Slowed down the enemies during the duel During the shootings, a random time dilation was added during the killing of the enemy, which makes the shootout spectacular. In the scene of Jimmy's pursuit, a hint was added what to do, since some players encountered difficulties.

Thanks to everyone who sends feedback and for their support.

Olkon Games Team