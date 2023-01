Share · View all patches · Build 10274251 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 22:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! Hope all is well.

Got a little update here, mostly just enhancing the dialogue cinematics. Now, you will see the main character in third-person when you speak to NPC's.

Also fixed a bug where a camera wouldn't shut off during dates with the vampire.

Thanks!!