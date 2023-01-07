 Skip to content

Evacuation update for 7 January 2023

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10274189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At the request of many users - we started working on the balance. At the moment updates - reduced health of most NPCs and their damage, as well as a slight increase in the damage of the guns. Also soon will be updated to fix bugs on the maps. Thank you for your attention :)

