At the request of many users - we started working on the balance. At the moment updates - reduced health of most NPCs and their damage, as well as a slight increase in the damage of the guns. Also soon will be updated to fix bugs on the maps. Thank you for your attention :)
Evacuation update for 7 January 2023
Update 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
