New system
Ending inclusion system, where achievements and endings can be viewed in the Archives;
Exploration hints: if there is unexplored content in the scene, there will be a hint when you click to leave.
Achievement hints: you can view the conditions for unlocking achievements;
new achievements: add 3 new achievements;
Game optimization
Optimising the smoothness of the game;
optimization of some text information;
Localization adjustments.
Full optimization of the localization of some languages;
Other languages will be optimized as we go along;
Bug fixes
The achievement that could not be completed has been fixed;
DLC.
Coming soon sound track DLC.
黄泉：孤岛惊魂 update for 7 January 2023
2023 New Year Update Notes
