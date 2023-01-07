2023 New Year Update Notes

New system

Ending inclusion system, where achievements and endings can be viewed in the Archives;

Exploration hints: if there is unexplored content in the scene, there will be a hint when you click to leave.

Achievement hints: you can view the conditions for unlocking achievements;

new achievements: add 3 new achievements;

Game optimization

Optimising the smoothness of the game;

optimization of some text information;

Localization adjustments.

Full optimization of the localization of some languages;

Other languages will be optimized as we go along;

Bug fixes

The achievement that could not be completed has been fixed;