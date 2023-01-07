 Skip to content

黄泉：孤岛惊魂 update for 7 January 2023

2023 New Year Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10274148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New system
    Ending inclusion system, where achievements and endings can be viewed in the Archives;
    Exploration hints: if there is unexplored content in the scene, there will be a hint when you click to leave.
    Achievement hints: you can view the conditions for unlocking achievements;

  2. new achievements: add 3 new achievements;

  3. Game optimization
    Optimising the smoothness of the game;
    optimization of some text information;

  4. Localization adjustments.
    Full optimization of the localization of some languages;
    Other languages will be optimized as we go along;

  5. Bug fixes
    The achievement that could not be completed has been fixed;

  6. DLC.
    Coming soon sound track DLC.

