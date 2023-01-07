- New Weapon: Wind Sword with new skill Wind Blast.
- New Weapon: Fire Dagger with Fire Bomb skill, that was used on a fire wand. Reduced skill damage, but also reduced mana cost.
- New Skill: Fire Wand has the new skill "Meteor Shower".
- New Blessing: Consecutive Attacks.
- Balance: Small Stats Boost blessing increases stats now by 7% instead of 5%.
- Balance: Defender Blessing damage reduction is now 30% instead of 20%.
- Balance: Death Dagger skill damage reduced from 25-17 to 22-23. Death Dagger Skill cooldown, increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
- Balance: Lightning Dagger skill cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
- Bug Fix: If a player is stunned during attacking in air, the trail on attack is now disabled correctly.
- Bug Fix: Concurrent Skill Power Exception.
- Improvement: Added ability to hide beards when wearing certain helmets.
- Improvement: New Wind Wand weapon particle effect that looks more like wind.
- Improvement: Knight helmet and Knight body armor new art.
- Improvement: Pressing Mouse Back button now works in menus just like it does with controllers.
- Improvement: Added button prompts in the equipment and inventory menu for the back button.
- Improvement: Menu back button (Mouse Back and Controller B) now works in the map menu. Added button prompt for it.
- Improvement: Menu back button (Mouse Back and Controller B) now works in the upgrade menu. Added button prompt for it.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 7 January 2023
Patch 30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
