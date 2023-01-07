 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 7 January 2023

Patch 30

Share · View all patches · Build 10274138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon: Wind Sword with new skill Wind Blast.
  • New Weapon: Fire Dagger with Fire Bomb skill, that was used on a fire wand. Reduced skill damage, but also reduced mana cost.
  • New Skill: Fire Wand has the new skill "Meteor Shower".
  • New Blessing: Consecutive Attacks.
  • Balance: Small Stats Boost blessing increases stats now by 7% instead of 5%.
  • Balance: Defender Blessing damage reduction is now 30% instead of 20%.
  • Balance: Death Dagger skill damage reduced from 25-17 to 22-23. Death Dagger Skill cooldown, increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
  • Balance: Lightning Dagger skill cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
  • Bug Fix: If a player is stunned during attacking in air, the trail on attack is now disabled correctly.
  • Bug Fix: Concurrent Skill Power Exception.
  • Improvement: Added ability to hide beards when wearing certain helmets.
  • Improvement: New Wind Wand weapon particle effect that looks more like wind.
  • Improvement: Knight helmet and Knight body armor new art.
  • Improvement: Pressing Mouse Back button now works in menus just like it does with controllers.
  • Improvement: Added button prompts in the equipment and inventory menu for the back button.
  • Improvement: Menu back button (Mouse Back and Controller B) now works in the map menu. Added button prompt for it.
  • Improvement: Menu back button (Mouse Back and Controller B) now works in the upgrade menu. Added button prompt for it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
Depot 2103582
Depot 2103583
