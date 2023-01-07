Patch Notes 07.01.2023

As always: If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue (my crystal ball is currently in the dry cleaners). This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Features

The camera FOV (which affects the world, but not the gun) can now be adjusted between 60° and 120° horizontally. Default is 85° (which was the fixed FOV up to now).

Bug fixes

When you shoot incapacitated turrets with the deglooper, sometimes the bubbles remained. While this indicates a level of cleanliness that is desirable, it can give the impression that there's still some kind of effect when in reality it was just a programmer not testing it properly. This is now fixed and the person responsible has been whipped thoroughly.

Balancing

When Big Gloops [TM] explode, the radius in which that affects turrets is slightly reduced. The number of blobs that are thrown up in the air is greatly reduced.