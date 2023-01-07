 Skip to content

Blankiball: The Drinking Game update for 7 January 2023

Update 1.1.0

Build 10274082

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 new winter map
2 new winter hats
Bugfix: skins and hats of teammates were not synced correctly online
Bugfix: starting lines were not synchronized correctly online
Bugfix: When playing with real beer, only the host could correctly mark his beer as finished

