1 new winter map
2 new winter hats
Bugfix: skins and hats of teammates were not synced correctly online
Bugfix: starting lines were not synchronized correctly online
Bugfix: When playing with real beer, only the host could correctly mark his beer as finished
Blankiball: The Drinking Game update for 7 January 2023
Update 1.1.0
