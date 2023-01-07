v1.07.00 is now live

Main Features

Injured Reserve! You can now move characters to and from Injured Reserve on the Formation screen.

IR characters are:

Not included in any fights

Will auto escape any fights

Cannot come to the aid of comrades after a lost fight

Are still with the party so subject to diseases, events, traps etc

Weather! Leman now has 30 day seasons too.

The weather is affected by:

The season

The map you are on

Yesterday's weather

Your latitude if you are on the main map (it's cold up North)

The weather can be:

Hot - all combatants will tire more quickly

Windy - bad news for anyone trying to fire a bow/crossbow

Rain - A penalty to all attacks

Freezing - Tire slightly less quickly and a small bonus to damage inflicted

There's quite a few interactions with weather and spells too - fire spells might be not quite as powerful in the rain, for example...

On the last day of every season (day 30, 60, 90...) the planets align and magic of all kinds is that little bit more powerful too!

Fixes

Fixed scrolling on shop inventory when many items

You can now place promoted beasts on the formation screen

Stopped the Angels Wept achievement firing after any encounter with Archons

After using Unleash the Beast skill, stopped needless flip to next adventurer

Show Elf pics, not Human pics, on bounty hunting/bandit camp missions if you got quest from Feygrim

Fix problem with new missions being generated at New or Old Feygrim

Fixed promoted beasts gaining HP at the start of combat sometimes

Balance

A few more tweaks to Easy level to make the game a bit more noob friendly. In particular, bandit bow fire reduced in accuracy. (Easy only!)

Point review of all enemies (all levels). (Points are what the AI spends on each encounter)

Bandit bosses are now significantly more points, reflecting the fact they are much more powerful than normal bandits.

Some enemy armour levels altered slightly.

Aspirations allowed to be offered much more quickly

Very powerful wizards will get slightly faster mana regeneration

Necromancer's tower event will only ever fire once per game

Enjoy! Any bugs, let me know on the forum, quoting the error message line number if possible!