Update: 1.0.9 Arrowkeys have been freed.

-You can now rebind arrow keys.
-Sorry for the lack of updates for Born Into Fear. We're only a small team and we've been working on our new upcoming projects.
Take care :D
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-You can now rebind arrow keys.
-Sorry for the lack of updates for Born Into Fear. We're only a small team and we've been working on our new upcoming projects.
Take care :D
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update