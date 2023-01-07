 Skip to content

Born Into Fear update for 7 January 2023

Update: 1.0.9 Arrowkeys have been freed.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now rebind arrow keys.

-Sorry for the lack of updates for Born Into Fear. We're only a small team and we've been working on our new upcoming projects.

Take care :D

