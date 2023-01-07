1/7 Update

Add ARPG event UI template
Command changes:
Add UI->Set Pointer Event Root
- Used to limit the valid range of UI pointer events
Add Actor->Remove Target
- Removes a specified actor from the pool of actor targets
Add System->Pause Game
Add System->Continue Game
Add System->Prevent Scene Input Events
- Pause to trigger global mouse events
Add System->Restore Scene Input Events
- Restore global mouse events
Add System->Game Data
- Used to save, load and delete save data.
Extend Flow->For Each->Save Data
- Get the index and saved local variables of each save data
- This option is a bit special, you can get multiple variables
Extend UI->Set Text->Content, variables can be used
Extend UI->Set Dialog Box->Content, variables can be used
Extend UI->Load Image->Shortcut
Extends UI->Load Image->Base64 Image
- Loads an image from a base64 image string to an element
Extend Actor->Change Actor Equipment->Slot, variables can be used
Extend Flow->Set Number->Other->Get Timestamp
- Get the current timestamp of the device
Extend Flow->Set String->Attribute Key
Extend Flow->Set String->Template String
- Can insert variables
Extend Flow->Set String->Other->Parse Timestamp
- Parse timestamp to a specific date format
Extend Flow->Set String->Other->Screenshot(base64)
- Convert the current game screen to a base64 string and save it to a variable
Extend Flow->Set String->Object->Actor - Team ID
Extend Flow->Set List->Split String
- You can split "a,b,c,d" into 4 pieces after specifying the separator.
Extend Flow->Set List->Get Actor Targets
Extend Flow->If->Actor->Has skill shortcut
Extend Flow->If->Actor->Has item shortcut
Extend Actor->Get Actor->Condition, Exclusion
Extend Equipment Getter->Slot, variables can be used
Adjustment:
Adjust shortcut key, press [Space] key to drag UI, animation, particle stage
Change animation playback to [Enter] key
Fix bugs:
If->Character is in the screen, it does not take effect
The copied element ID is duplicated after cut->undo->paste of UI elements
The IDs of variables, properties and enumerations may be duplicated when they are copied across projects