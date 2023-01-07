 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 7 January 2023

1/7 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add ARPG event UI template

Command changes:
Add UI->Set Pointer Event Root

  • Used to limit the valid range of UI pointer events
    Add Actor->Remove Target
  • Removes a specified actor from the pool of actor targets
    Add System->Pause Game
    Add System->Continue Game
    Add System->Prevent Scene Input Events
  • Pause to trigger global mouse events
    Add System->Restore Scene Input Events
  • Restore global mouse events
    Add System->Game Data
  • Used to save, load and delete save data.
    Extend Flow->For Each->Save Data
  • Get the index and saved local variables of each save data
  • This option is a bit special, you can get multiple variables
    Extend UI->Set Text->Content, variables can be used
    Extend UI->Set Dialog Box->Content, variables can be used
    Extend UI->Load Image->Shortcut
    Extends UI->Load Image->Base64 Image
  • Loads an image from a base64 image string to an element
    Extend Actor->Change Actor Equipment->Slot, variables can be used
    Extend Flow->Set Number->Other->Get Timestamp
  • Get the current timestamp of the device
    Extend Flow->Set String->Attribute Key
    Extend Flow->Set String->Template String
  • Can insert variables
    Extend Flow->Set String->Other->Parse Timestamp
  • Parse timestamp to a specific date format
    Extend Flow->Set String->Other->Screenshot(base64)
  • Convert the current game screen to a base64 string and save it to a variable
    Extend Flow->Set String->Object->Actor - Team ID
    Extend Flow->Set List->Split String
  • You can split "a,b,c,d" into 4 pieces after specifying the separator.
    Extend Flow->Set List->Get Actor Targets
    Extend Flow->If->Actor->Has skill shortcut
    Extend Flow->If->Actor->Has item shortcut
    Extend Actor->Get Actor->Condition, Exclusion
    Extend Equipment Getter->Slot, variables can be used

Adjustment:
Adjust shortcut key, press [Space] key to drag UI, animation, particle stage
Change animation playback to [Enter] key

Fix bugs:
If->Character is in the screen, it does not take effect
The copied element ID is duplicated after cut->undo->paste of UI elements
The IDs of variables, properties and enumerations may be duplicated when they are copied across projects

