1/7 Update

Add ARPG event UI template

Command changes:

Add UI->Set Pointer Event Root

Used to limit the valid range of UI pointer events

Add Actor->Remove Target

Add System->Pause Game

Add System->Continue Game

Add System->Prevent Scene Input Events

Add System->Restore Scene Input Events

Add System->Game Data

Extend Flow->For Each->Save Data

Extend UI->Set Text->Content, variables can be used

Extend UI->Set Dialog Box->Content, variables can be used

Extend UI->Load Image->Shortcut

Extends UI->Load Image->Base64 Image

Extend Actor->Change Actor Equipment->Slot, variables can be used

Extend Flow->Set Number->Other->Get Timestamp

Extend Flow->Set String->Attribute Key

Extend Flow->Set String->Template String

Extend Flow->Set String->Other->Parse Timestamp

Extend Flow->Set String->Other->Screenshot(base64)

Extend Flow->Set String->Object->Actor - Team ID

Extend Flow->Set List->Split String

Extend Flow->Set List->Get Actor Targets

Extend Flow->If->Actor->Has skill shortcut

Extend Flow->If->Actor->Has item shortcut

Extend Actor->Get Actor->Condition, Exclusion

Extend Equipment Getter->Slot, variables can be used

Adjustment:

Adjust shortcut key, press [Space] key to drag UI, animation, particle stage

Change animation playback to [Enter] key

Fix bugs:

If->Character is in the screen, it does not take effect

The copied element ID is duplicated after cut->undo->paste of UI elements

The IDs of variables, properties and enumerations may be duplicated when they are copied across projects