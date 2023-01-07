Planetary events update out in Preview

Hello everyone,

We hope you had a lovely December time! For us, it was quite busy with family, food, and friends.

We are happy to announce that the release of the planetary events is out in the preview branch. There are a few things we still have to do, but we plan to finish them by the end of the coming week. The biggest part is already done and it’s there for you to have fun with.

We also added a more in-depth roadmap as the game loading screen so that you can see where we are at, what we are working on, and what needs to be done. And yes, many of your suggestions are there already!😀

Let’s dig into what changed:

Planetary events

Keep an eye out for any snowstorm or sandstorm! These events could affect your workers so you need to be extra careful.

Build more freely

As you have shown us, the requirement to have a corridor to build a room was unnecessary so we removed it. Now you can build the room more freely.

More camera controls:

Another thing you highly requested was to be able to have more controls over the camera. Now you can use the mouse to rotate (middle click) and to pan (right click).

Smarter Workers

We can’t promise that they will never get stuck again but we worked hard to make them smarter and avoid this problem as much as possible. And if they do get stuck, they’ll let you know.

Better notifications

We reduced the number of boring notifications so that when you get one, you know it’s important. Also, we added a new icon on the notifications: if you click on it, it brings you to the target!

Improved performances: Still a huge work in progress but we managed to reduce the workload on the CPU and GPU so it should be faster on lower-end pcs.

Balancing

We increased the day duration, since it was pretty short. We also balanced the profits of each plant and increased some construction and worker costs. It should be more of a challenge now. The small storage locker has been locked behind a research, so you’ll have to research it to use it.

Analytics

This a complex topic, but let me start by saying that this is not mandatory and it’s totally up to you. With our analytics, we only track how Roboplant is played so we can improve the experience. Also, we need analytics to manage some future free content. But still totally optional!

What needs to be done:

Another planetary event: It’s going to be thundering!

Bug fixing: We made many changes to improve the experience and it will come with some bugs 🙁

More balancing: We expect that some things still need to be balanced more.

Localization: We need to localize the new content in all languages.

Please, as usual, let us know what you think! You can write us ingame, on the Steam forum, on the Rebelpug forum, or on Discord!

See you soon