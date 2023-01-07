Patch 1.5.1 - Support of the Japanese auto translation!

Hi everyone. I'm releasing the 1.5.1 patch today!
Changelog
- The tokens files are now shipped with the game. They are no longer downloaded in game.
- Fixed the English option missing in the workshop upload menu.
- Cleared up the logs.
- Fixed the discord link.
- Fixed the "Helsinki-NLP/opus-mt--en not found" error.
Autotranslation
- Added Japanese auto translation.
- Fixed the Turkish auto translation.
- Removed the Korean from the auto translation options (Until I find a proper AI)
Changed files in this update