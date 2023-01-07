 Skip to content

AIdventure update for 7 January 2023

Patch 1.5.1 - Support of the Japanese auto translation!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi everyone. I'm releasing the 1.5.1 patch today!

Changelog

  • The tokens files are now shipped with the game. They are no longer downloaded in game.
  • Fixed the English option missing in the workshop upload menu.
  • Cleared up the logs.
  • Fixed the discord link.
  • Fixed the "Helsinki-NLP/opus-mt--en not found" error.
Autotranslation
  • Added Japanese auto translation.
  • Fixed the Turkish auto translation.
  • Removed the Korean from the auto translation options (Until I find a proper AI)

