ShapeVS 0.3v (New Year Notes)

And it's finally here! Sorry for the delay, the holiday period does this to people. See below the notes for the ShapeVS 0.3 update. Mainly including game six, Shape Flag, and some other small changes!

Additions:

Added Game Six, Shape Flag, to the pool of games!

Changes:

Fixed values not always saving when in the options menu

Added names to credits

Slight fixes around movement mechanics to avoid input eating

Win quotes changed to be more random (feel free to suggest quotes in the community page or Discord)

Better implementation of game bases for future updates

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Shape Zone music was not playing correctly

Fixed an issue where the SFX in some games wasn’t always playing correctly

Fixed an issue where you could move around in the Shape Zone prep phase

As always game development is an iterative process, so we have begun work on the next update and will hopefully have the 2023 road map out soon. Again if there are any issues with the update please post here on our Discord.

Talk soon!