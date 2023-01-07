 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook update for 7 January 2023

Updated version to fix achievements bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10273863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've updated the game to the latest Ren'Py which should fix the achievements not unlocking bug. I added an "OLD" branch to keep the old version just in case since I am not sure this new one will work on Macs.

Changed files in this update

FlowerShopSIF Depot 290991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link