I've updated the game to the latest Ren'Py which should fix the achievements not unlocking bug. I added an "OLD" branch to keep the old version just in case since I am not sure this new one will work on Macs.
Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook update for 7 January 2023
Updated version to fix achievements bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
