 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cloud City Playtest update for 7 January 2023

The Cloud City Playtest 01/06 update notes - v0.1.0.230106a

Share · View all patches · Build 10273848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New: Newly added UI prompts for insufficient building materials
Fix: Fix the bug of recovery of collected items removed from building construction
Fix: Workshop workers double-click the crash BUG
Update: Adjust the farm model

Changed files in this update

Depot 2266761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link