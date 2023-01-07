Version 2.6.10: NEW Redesigned UI, More Difficulty Level Changes, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10273774 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Continuing to iron out kinks with controller support, if you have any problems just let me know on the Steam forums!

Title Scene, Shop, Game Settings, Customizables, and leaderboards have all had their UIs redesigned so that their text is bigger and more readable on smaller screens (like the steamdeck).

Fixed a bug where Steamdeck wasn't properly being given the Steamdeck build via Steam's built-in depots (cough cough, valve). I've made a workaround by using Steam's API to track if you are playing on Steamdeck. It will have to do.

There were also some issues with the controller potentially not working with Steam Input. Let me know if this is happening to you.

Fixed a bug where switching to and from controller/keyboard mode in game settings wouldn't work properly.

Fixed a bug where controller support wasn't given at the end of matches or in the shop accessed at the end of a match.

Fixed a bug where beating a match and visiting the shop would return you to a defeat screen recap.

Fixed a bug where Drillers and Mini Drillers would still be able to dash while frozen.

Enemy health now scales from 0.25 to 1.0 instead of 0.5 to 1.75.

Enemy damage now scales from 0.5 to 1.25 instead of 0.5 to 1.75.

^^^These are multipliers by the way^^^

Fixed a bug where using controller mode with the terminal would type letters into the terminal line when certain buttons were pressed.

Clarified terminal instructions in controller mode.

Updated spawn area visual particle effects.

Updated default song rotation for new players.

Fixed some bugs where skipping songs wouldn't work properly.

Reduced downtime between songs.

Trishot cooldown from 0.65 to 0.75.

Trishot damage from 1.0 to 1.5.

Trishot Osiris damage was reduced by 25%.

Frostbite shotgun damage falloff is now 20% less harsh.

Pulse and boom have had their damage buffed. (This actually happened a few patches ago, just forgot it in the patch notes)

Fixed a bug where some songs would be skipped over in the jukebox while scrolling in controller mode.

While in controller mode, the cursor color selector (in customizables) is now replaced with a few buttons of preset colors to pick from. Keyboard and Mouse mode is unchanged.

Laser cube pre-firing delay from 0.5 to 0.35.

Laser cube health from 20 to 30.

Giant Upgraded Cube Health from 35 to 30.

Frenzy cube health from 25 to 35.

Teleport distance while using autoattack is reduced to 500 pixels

When using a controller, controls are now shown via button images at the bottom of the screen (varies per controller type)

Fixed some issues where controller accept inputs wouldn't register properly