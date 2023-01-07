 Skip to content

Gundy update for 7 January 2023

v1.0.6

v1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update,

Added "R" key to reset for more enjoyable speedrunning.

Also added a version in the bottom right of the screen for identifying versions on speedruns more easily.

-d4rkd0s

