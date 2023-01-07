 Skip to content

ROTA update for 7 January 2023

Patch 4 - Character Creator and Speedruns!

Share · View all patches · Build 10273723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4 Changes:

  • Character Creator
  • Speedrun Goals!
  • Title Menu Improvements
  • Visual Overhaul, More Animations and Polygons! (=
  • Input Responsiveness and Bugfixes
  • Performance Optimations! (;

