 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost in Memory update for 7 January 2023

update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10273646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this update adds

-a new area
-an addition to the story
-and a bug fix

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link