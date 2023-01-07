 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 7 January 2023

Build 281 Patch

Build 281 Patch

Thanks for downloading this update, it's got great quality of life improvements to the code, physics handling and UI.

  • Solved A.I. respawn issue.
  • Fixed gamepad double clicking of confirm button.
  • Gamepad 1 and 2 have separate Respawn functions now.
  • Removed erroneous car controller errors that bogged performance.
  • Removed erroneous particle error that bogged performance.
  • Quality Settings tiers are tuned for 512 MB VRAM up to 4GB VRAM.
  • Quality Settings force higher LODs in Beautiful and Fantastic tiers.
  • Texture Streaming enabled for all Quality tiers.
  • Added "Back" button function to Main Menu.
  • Added "Back" button function to in-game races.
  • Fixed Car Selection glitch.
  • Added more fences to The Pretzel Drop per Early Access user feedback.
  • The Pretzel Drop level was widened in 2 sections per Early Access user feedback.
  • Rebalanced all cars to be more stable.
  • Resized the Italian Growliano to be more in line with Compact Class.
  • Resized the Honey Buggy to be more in line with Compact Class.
  • Camera view increased from 60 to 65 FOV.
  • Camera is now closer and lower to the ground.
  • Granite God Mesa track pieces have more even polygon distribution.
  • Vehicle Stats UI updated in the Main Menu to better communicate Handling.
  • Reduced A.I. player count within all levels per Early Access user feedback.
  • A.I. players now adhere to the racing line more consistently.

