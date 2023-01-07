 Skip to content

Legend of Feather update for 7 January 2023

V1.0.0.2 version update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug that the map jump point of the second level did not appear after the transition from the demo version to the official version. (Need to complete the corresponding task again)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2171271
  • Loading history…
