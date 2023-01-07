0.9.6 Changelog

Fixed (10)
- Fixed crash at surf_mesa spawn
- Fixed crash when building cubemaps if none are present in the map
- Fixed crashes observed on surf_classics
- Fixed crashes observed when mounting CS:S
- Fixed fog being inconsistent in PBR shader
- Fixed mat_showcamerarendertarget not working
- Fixed screenshots not working with antialiaising enabled
- Fixed text in Hammer being blurry
- JS Exception in chat.js (game/issues/1958)
- Visual artifacts in surf_summer spawn area (resulting from incorrect depth blur)
Improved (5)
- Ammo HUD: Use dialog variable (game/issues/1955)
- Depth resolve (and r_depthoverlay) implemented in DX11
- Devices that do not support DX11 will no longer try to boot the game (and crash)
- Linux loading performance should be greatly improved
- Port Depth of Field shader to dx11 (game/issues/1952)
Changed files in this update