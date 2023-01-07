Update for Beta Branch 1/7/2023

Event Server:
- Added an "eventServer" field to the HereSphere web API. This is a url to an endpoint that will receive playback events as JSON messages. You can use these events for synchronization purposes like for haptic devices.
- Check the updated HereSphere API docs on the HereSphere discord channel for more information.
Other changes:
- Clicking on a categorized tag will now search for the tag after clearing the current search (instead of appending the tag to the search). To append the tag, use the grip + thumbstick directions. Thumbstick right will append it as a required tag, thumbstick up will append it as an optional tag, and thumbstick left will append it as an avoided tag. Use the thumbstick click to remove the tag from the current search.
- Added a "Toggle Auto Focus" key binding.
- Added "Toggle Timestamp Server" and "Toggle Synchronized Peripherals" key bindings. A stop message will be sent to the server when the toggles are turned off.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue with favorite tag searches menu expanding beyond the size of the menu, making it impossible to delete a search entry.
- A 15 second delay has been added to allow for videos to close before attempting to permanently delete a file with the web API.
- Fixed tag rating sort issue when using a tag search with rating equality comparisons.
Changed depots in beta branch