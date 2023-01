Aashaa is finally out for the public to play! It's been a long and tiresome journey but after 1 whole year of solo developing, the game is finally finished. Furthermore, the fact that I am able to publish this game to Steam is a milestone of its own.

Special thanks to the people who helped me with this achievement. As a college student, I never thought getting here so early was possible.

I hope you enjoy playing Aashaa :)