Feature Friday - January 6, 2023

204.50
- Albino apes now have the Albino defect.
- The data disk options you get for buying Tinker I, II, and III now match the item tier range for each of those skills.
- All winged mammals now correctly have wings.
- Robot cherubim now correctly use treaded body plans.
- You can now complete Decoding the Signal if you manage to do the decoding without traveling to the quest location.
- The Null Face can no longer be modded or generate with mods.
- Villager tinkers and merchants in dynamic villages should more often include their roles in their display names.
- Barathrum now correctly states the number of drams of neutron flux needed for [redacted] battery.
- Checkpointing and autosaves are no longer triggered when you enter or exit an interior space.
- Dream wrens now have their peck.
- Breathbeard gland paste no longer has the odd chance to bestow Teleportation when used as a hamsa.
- Mazebeard gland paste can no bestow Confusion when used as a hamsa.
- The interior of the [redacted] is now less prone to catching fire from its own catalyst liquid.
- Legendary soup sludge pariahs that get catalyzed by new liquids now update their names accordingly.
- Soup sludges that get catalyzed by warm static now grow entropic pseudopods.
- Legendary pilgrims in lairs no longer leave their lairs to go on pilgrimages.
- Slightly increased the population density of the Moon Stair.
- Fixed a bug that caused Klanq to wander inappropriately.
- Fixed a bug with the rendering of piped walls in the dark.
- Fixed a bug that made magnetized two-handed melee weapons, bows, rifles, and heavy weapons require two Floating Nearby slots. (Existing magnetized items in saved games won't be fixed.)
- Fixed a bug that made plasma-coated creatures and objects to not radiate heat.
- Fixed a bug that caused some crystal chimes to hide under the crystalline branches of Chavvah.
- Fixed a bug that let you start If, Then, Else several times and get multiple crystal keys.
- Fixed some branch confusion in Dyvvrach's dialog.
- Fixed a bug that caused Aoyg-No-Longer to respawn under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to sometimes be unable to reshape the [redacted].
- Fixed a bug that caused clones of the [redacted] to not follow you until piloted.
- Fixed a bug that crashed the game on systems using decimal commas when certain mods were installed.
- Fixed a bug that caused the tile of unidentified artifacts to be revealed when throwing them down the Sacred Well.
- Fixed a rare UI deadlock.
- Fixed some bugs with legendary creatures generating as village pets.
- Fixed a few grammar issues with generated text.
- [modding] Moved Moon Stair objects out of Staging.xml and into their appropriate data files.
