Caves of Qud update for 7 January 2023

Feature Friday - January 6, 2023

  • Albino apes now have the Albino defect.
  • The data disk options you get for buying Tinker I, II, and III now match the item tier range for each of those skills.
  • All winged mammals now correctly have wings.
  • Robot cherubim now correctly use treaded body plans.
  • You can now complete Decoding the Signal if you manage to do the decoding without traveling to the quest location.
  • The Null Face can no longer be modded or generate with mods.
  • Villager tinkers and merchants in dynamic villages should more often include their roles in their display names.
  • Barathrum now correctly states the number of drams of neutron flux needed for [redacted] battery.
  • Checkpointing and autosaves are no longer triggered when you enter or exit an interior space.
  • Dream wrens now have their peck.
  • Breathbeard gland paste no longer has the odd chance to bestow Teleportation when used as a hamsa.
  • Mazebeard gland paste can no bestow Confusion when used as a hamsa.
  • The interior of the [redacted] is now less prone to catching fire from its own catalyst liquid.
  • Legendary soup sludge pariahs that get catalyzed by new liquids now update their names accordingly.
  • Soup sludges that get catalyzed by warm static now grow entropic pseudopods.
  • Legendary pilgrims in lairs no longer leave their lairs to go on pilgrimages.
  • Slightly increased the population density of the Moon Stair.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Klanq to wander inappropriately.
  • Fixed a bug with the rendering of piped walls in the dark.
  • Fixed a bug that made magnetized two-handed melee weapons, bows, rifles, and heavy weapons require two Floating Nearby slots. (Existing magnetized items in saved games won't be fixed.)
  • Fixed a bug that made plasma-coated creatures and objects to not radiate heat.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some crystal chimes to hide under the crystalline branches of Chavvah.
  • Fixed a bug that let you start If, Then, Else several times and get multiple crystal keys.
  • Fixed some branch confusion in Dyvvrach's dialog.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Aoyg-No-Longer to respawn under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to sometimes be unable to reshape the [redacted].
  • Fixed a bug that caused clones of the [redacted] to not follow you until piloted.
  • Fixed a bug that crashed the game on systems using decimal commas when certain mods were installed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the tile of unidentified artifacts to be revealed when throwing them down the Sacred Well.
  • Fixed a rare UI deadlock.
  • Fixed some bugs with legendary creatures generating as village pets.
  • Fixed a few grammar issues with generated text.
  • [modding] Moved Moon Stair objects out of Staging.xml and into their appropriate data files.

